Florida man's $20 trip to convenience store yields $1 million lottery win

A Florida man became an instant millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week.

Mario Torres claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 47-year-old man from Boynton Beach chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

Torres bought the winning ticket from Kenny's Mart at 214 East Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

There are a total of 100 prizes worth $1 million in this game, plus 32 top prizes of $5 million.