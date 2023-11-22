Expand / Collapse search

Florida man's $20 trip to convenience store yields $1 million lottery win

By Dani Medina
Published 
Lottery
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. - A Florida man became an instant millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week. 

Mario Torres claimed a $1 million prize in the $20 Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 47-year-old man from Boynton Beach chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000. 

Torres bought the winning ticket from Kenny's Mart at 214 East Ocean Avenue in Boynton Beach. The store will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

MORE LOTTERY NEWS: $44 million lottery ticket sold in Central Florida set to expire soon

There are a total of 100 prizes worth $1 million in this game, plus 32 top prizes of $5 million. 