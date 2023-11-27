Florida man rakes in $1 million prize after buying lottery ticket in the Keys

A man from Miami is now $1 million richer after claiming a winning lottery ticket he purchased at a gas station in the Florida Keys!

Jose Ramirez claimed a $1 million prize in the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game this week, the Florida Lottery announced Monday. The 59-year-old man from Miami purchased the $20 ticket from Circle K at 24996 Overseas Highway in Summerland Key.

The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

Ramirez chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $795,000.

MORE LOTTERY NEWS :

There are 100 total prizes worth $1 million in this game.