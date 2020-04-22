Florida man trying to avoid arrest puts fake 'infected with COVID-19' sign on door

article

A Putnam County man who was wanted on several charges tried to evade deputies by placing a sign on his front door claiming he had coronavirus, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office say they spotted the sign when they came to the home of 28-year-old Joshua Price in Bardin. The sign read, "COVID-19 infected since 4/8/20."

The sheriff's office was not deterred.

"The investigation revealed that the suspect created the fake sign as his idea to avoid arrest."

And they had some advice for anyone else who may have been thinking about trying the same thing.

"Placing a fake 'COVID-19' sign on your door will not stop us from kicking it in when you have felony warrants for your arrest."

Authorities say Price was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding law enforcement and violating his probation. He was booked onto the county jail "with no indication that he has been exposed to the COVID-19."