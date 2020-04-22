Puppy taken from home of nurse treating coronavirus patients, report says

article

Police in California are searching for a puppy that was reportedly stolen from the home of a nurse who has been treating coronavirus patients -- and the dognapping was caught on surveillance video.

The Concord Police Department posted video and still photos on April 18 of the suspect, who was wearing a mask and hoodie. He's seen holding the 11-week-old puppy, named Max, and riding away on a bicycle.

"Max was stolen from the garage of his owners’ house on Montgomery Ave.," the department wrote on Facebook. "The suspect is described as an adult male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt (red patches on elbows), dark ball cap, blue jeans, dark shoes, and blue rubber gloves. He carried Max away from the area riding a gold and white bicycle."

According to the New York Post, Max was stolen from a family whose mother is a nurse working during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you see Max, know his whereabouts, or recognize this thief, please call Concord Dispatch at (925) 671-3333 and refer to case #20-4193.