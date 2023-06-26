Florida man, stepson who died after hiking in extreme heat at Texas national park were from Orlando: officials

The Florida man and stepson who died while hiking during extreme heat at a Texas national park last week were from Orlando, the National Park Service (NPS) told FOX 35 News.

Their names are not being released at this time, authorities said.

On June 23, officials said the 31-year-old was hiking at Big Bend National Park with his 14 and 21-year-old stepsons, when the younger stepson fell ill along Marufo Vega Trail and lost consciousness.

The father left the area to head back to their vehicle to find help while the 21-year-old tried to carry his brother back to the trailhead, NPS said in a news release.

At 6 p.m., Big Bend National Park officials said it received an emergency call for help along the trail. A team of Park Rangers and U.S. Border Patrol Agents reached the trail at 7:30 p.m. and found the teenager dead. A search then began for the father, who was later found dead about 30 minutes later where his vehicle had crashed over an embankment.

The 21-year-old stepson has since returned home to his family in Orlando, the NPS told FOX 35 News.

Officials said the trail the family was on stretches through "extremely rugged desert and rocky cliffs within the hottest part" of the national park. Temperatures at the time were 119 degrees.

Without shade or water, NPS the trail is dangerous to attempt a hike in the heat of the summer.