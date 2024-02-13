Expand / Collapse search

Florida man scores $1 million from lucky gas station lottery ticket

By Dani Medina
Published 
Florida
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

GROVE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man became an instant millionaire after cashing in a winning Florida Lottery ticket this week. 

Sean Wickson, a 36-year-old from Englewood, claimed a winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. He purchased the winning ticket from Sunoco located at 4821 Placida Road in Grove City. 

MORE: Altamonte Springs man scores $1 million lottery prize from Publix scratch-off ticket 

Wickson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, and the gas station gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

MORE: Florida Lottery: $36 million Mega Millions ticket set to expire

500X THE CASH, a $50 game, features the largest-ever Florida Lottery scratch-off prize worth $25 million. 