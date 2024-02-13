Florida man scores $1 million from lucky gas station lottery ticket
GROVE CITY, Fla. - A Florida man became an instant millionaire after cashing in a winning Florida Lottery ticket this week.
Sean Wickson, a 36-year-old from Englewood, claimed a winning 500X THE CASH scratch-off ticket, the Florida Lottery announced Tuesday. He purchased the winning ticket from Sunoco located at 4821 Placida Road in Grove City.
MORE: Altamonte Springs man scores $1 million lottery prize from Publix scratch-off ticket
Wickson chose to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000, and the gas station gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
MORE: Florida Lottery: $36 million Mega Millions ticket set to expire
500X THE CASH, a $50 game, features the largest-ever Florida Lottery scratch-off prize worth $25 million.