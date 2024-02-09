Altamonte Springs man scores $1 million lottery prize from Publix scratch-off ticket

One lucky Altamonte Springs resident has 1 million new reasons to smile after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week.

Dezerick Kirkland claimed a winning ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 43-year-old from Altamonte Springs bought the winning ticket from Publix at 482 East Altamonte Drive.

Kirkland chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, and the Publix location also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

CHECK YOUR TICKETS : $36 million Mega Millions ticket set to expire this weekend

The $50 scratch-off game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes worth $1 million.