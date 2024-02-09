Expand / Collapse search

Altamonte Springs man scores $1 million lottery prize from Publix scratch-off ticket

By Dani Medina
Published 
Altamonte Springs
FOX 35 Orlando

Millions in lottery winnings confiscated

Data from the State of Florida shows thousands of lottery winners have had their lottery winnings garnished by the state's unemployment agency. FOX 35 News has been hearing from dozens of people who say they don't understand why.

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. - One lucky Altamonte Springs resident has 1 million new reasons to smile after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week. 

Dezerick Kirkland claimed a winning ticket in the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 43-year-old from Altamonte Springs bought the winning ticket from Publix at 482 East Altamonte Drive. 

Kirkland chose to receive the prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000, and the Publix location also gets a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 

CHECK YOUR TICKETS: $36 million Mega Millions ticket set to expire this weekend

The $50 scratch-off game offers two top prizes of $1 million a year for life, and 234 prizes worth $1 million.  