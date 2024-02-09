Expand / Collapse search

Florida Lottery: $36 million Mega Millions ticket set to expire

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated 12:52PM
FOX 35 Orlando

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Check your tickets! A Florida Lottery ticket worth $36 million is set to expire soon.

No one has claimed the winning Mega Millions ticket, which was drawn Aug. 15, 2023, officials said. The winning numbers were 18, 39, 42, 5, 63, Mega ball 7 and multiplier 3x.

The winning Quick Pick ticket was purchased at a Publix located at 4495 Roosevelt Boulevard in Jacksonville.

The jackpot prize must be claimed at a lottery district office. 