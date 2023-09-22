Expand / Collapse search

Florida man rings in the weekend with $1 million lottery win from ticket he bought at Publix

By Dani Medina
PENSACOLA, Fla. - A man from Pensacola has added a few zeros to his bank account after claiming a winning lottery ticket. 

Christopher Banks claimed a $1 million ticket from the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Friday. The 52-year-old man purchased the winning ticket from Publix at 9251 University Parkway in Pensacola. 

Banks chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.

This Publix location will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket. 