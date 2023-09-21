33-year-old man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket sold at Florida 7-Eleven
LAKE WORTH, Fla. - A 33-year-old man is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week.
Tranquilino Mendez Alvarez claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.
Alvarez bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 4774 South Military Trail in Lake Worth. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.
The man from Fort Worth chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.