33-year-old man wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket sold at Florida 7-Eleven

A 33-year-old man is now a millionaire after claiming a winning lottery ticket this week.

Tranquilino Mendez Alvarez claimed a $1 million prize from the $1,000,000 A Year for Life Spectacular scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced Thursday.

Alvarez bought the winning ticket from 7-Eleven at 4774 South Military Trail in Lake Worth. The gas station will get a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning ticket.

The man from Fort Worth chose to get his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $640,000.