Florida man kills neighbor's dog • Florida child arrested for fake 911 text • Hundreds of FL teachers resign

A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor's dog, an 11-year-old girl from Florida was arrested Wednesday for a fake 911 text that said her friend was kidnapped, hundreds of teachers in Brevard County public schools are calling it quits this school year, a Florida man was arrested for dumping a woman's head into tar, and video shows a Florida scuba diver free a shark entangled in a net in Destin: Here's FOX 35's Week in Review.

Florida man arrested after shooting and killing neighbor's dog with a rifle, deputies say

A Florida man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his neighbor's dog, and shot a woman's service animal, according to an arrest affidavit. Sheldon Hayward, 65, was jailed on two counts of animal cruelty and one count of possession of a gun as a felon. Laray Carnicelli told FOX 35 that she and her daughter, Kacy, let their dogs outside in the backyard to play but did not realize that the back gate was left open and that the dogs got out. They went out to look for the dogs and while they were looking, they heard a gunshot, the report said.

Florida girl accused of sending fake 911 text to be released on home detention, judge says

The 11-year-old Florida girl accused of sending a fake 911 text that said her friend was kidnapped is being released to her parents on home detention, a judge said Thursday morning. The Port Orange child appeared virtually before a Volusia County judge for her first court appearance. Her parents also appeared on her behalf due to her age. While in home detention, the girl must remain under the supervision of her parents at all times. When they are unavailable to be with her, a judge ordered the child to be watched by her grandmother.

Hundreds of Brevard Public School teachers leaving before new school year starts

Hundreds of Brevard Public School teachers are calling it quits with the new school year weeks away. Over the past several months, the district recorded over 200 resignations and retirements with some leaving sooner than they intended.

"I don’t feel valued and respected," said Lisa Rickett who’s a 26-year veteran BPS teacher who decided she wouldn’t return to the classroom in August. "The morale has basically been kind of spiraling down. I feel like there are a lot of big issues that need to be addressed, and we’re getting caught up on some of the minutiae."

She said big issues like burnout, lack of support and not feeling heard by the administration forced her to retire early.

Florida man arrested after dunking woman's head in tar: deputies

(Photo credit: Levy County Sheriff's Office)

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly dumping a woman's head in a vat of tar, causing chemical burns to her face and arms.

Marshall Dimick, 55, of Rosewood, was booked into the Levy County Detention Center on charges of aggravated battery, aggravated assault with a firearm and four counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, authorities said.

According to deputies, the victim said she and Dimick were arguing when he stuck her head into the tar-like substance that is used to treat clam and oyster bags.

Video: Florida scuba diver frees trapped nurse shark from fishing line caught in artificial reef

A Florida diver came face-to-face with an entangled nurse shark as he worked to free the animal from the coral blue waters of Destin.

Scuba instructor Tazz Felde with Under Pressure Divers helped rescue the distressed shark from an artificial reef system in about 20 feet of water at John Beasley Park on Okaloosa Island at Fort Walton Beach.

"It was between 6 and 7 feet," he told FOX Weather. "It was a pretty big shark."

Felde said another diver reported to his wife, who works for a local snorkel shop, that he and his son came across the trapped shark with a hook in its mouth. The two had made several attempts with no luck to free the shark, which was tethered to one of the reef structures.