Florida man shoots 2 of neighbor's dogs, kills 1: deputies

A Lake County man was arrested after reportedly shooting two of his neighbor's dogs over the weekend, according to an arrest affidavit.

Sheldon Hayward, 65, was booked into jail on two counts of animal cruelty and one count of felon possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night, deputies were called out to a Sorrento, Florida, home on Holopaw Trail for an animal cruelty complaint.

When they arrived, a woman told deputies her neighbor, Hayward, shot and killed her 13-year-old dog named Manny.

According to the arrest affidavit, the woman and her daughter – who owns a service dog named Miller – let their dogs out into the backyard. They didn't realize the back gate had been left slightly open, and the dogs got out.

Sheldon Hayward (Photo via Lake County Sheriffs Office)

The woman and her daughter began looking for the dogs when a gunshot was heard. As they were heading out the front door, the daughter spotted Manny about five feet from the road. The dog had been shot in the head, deputies said.

Manny was nowhere near Sheldon's home or fence, deputies said.

Miller was found near the road and had also been shot. The service dog was taken to an animal hospital for treatment.

Deputies walked over to Hayward's home to speak with him and saw a pool of blood about five to 10 feet from the road, the affidavit stated.

When speaking with deputies, Hayward said a group of dogs came over and were aggressive, authorities said. He said a dog jumped on his fence but did not growl or bark at him.

He said he tried to scare them with a shovel but said they would not leave. That's when he grabbed his newly purchased rifle and shot five times at them from his porch, the affidavit stated.

He told deputies he was confined within his fence when he fired the shots.

Law enforcement said Hayward was not in imminent danger when he repeatedly shot at the dogs and was placed under arrest.

The woman said the dogs were not aggressive animals.