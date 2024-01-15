Florida man hurls sandwich at Subway employee because he was upset over how it was cut, deputies say

A Florida man found himself behind bars after he hurled a sandwich at a Subway employee because he was upset at how it was cut, deputies said.

Alberto De Barros, 54, was charged with battery after the incident that unfolded on Jan. 9 at the Subway at 5924 SE Federal Highway in Stuart, according to the Martin County Sheriff's Office.

An employee was making a sub for De Barros at around 5:15 p.m. when he "became upset with her after finding out his sandwich was not separated," the affidavit said. The two had a "brief verbal exchange" and De Barros started to cause a "disruptive" scene.

The employee said she would no longer serve him, and that's when De Barros made a phone call, the affidavit said. Moments later, while he was still on the phone, De Barros allegedly hurled the sandwich at the employee. The sub hit her in her mid- to lower-body.

De Barros left the store, and the employee followed him outside and captured video of his "demeanor," the affidavit said. She also contacted the Martin County Sheriff's Office and told her store manager about the incident, adding that she wished to pursue criminal charges.

Deputies caught up with De Barros at his house, where he was arrested for the alleged sandwich throwing. In a post-Miranda interview with deputies, De Barros admitted to being involved in the encounter with the Subway employee, but said he threw the sandwich at the counter and not the employee, according to the affidavit.

He also told deputies he was upset over his sandwich not being cut, and said he had called the store manager over in an attempt to resolve the issue. The surveillance footage deputies reviewed shows De Barros "swipe the sandwich off the counter which subsequently strikes (the employee)," the affidavit said.

De Barros was transported to the Martin County Jail.