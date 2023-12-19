Florida man chucks spicy Nashville Hot chicken at Wawa employee because it was 'uncooked': deputies

A late-night food craving for one Florida man landed him behind bars after he allegedly hurled a piece of chicken coated in Nashville Hot seasoning at an employee after he was unsatisfied with how it was cooked, deputies said.

Daniel Palomino III was arrested Sunday and charged with simple battery after the incident that unfolded at a Wawa in St. Petersburg at around 1:20 a.m., according to an arrest affidavit from the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

The 32-year-old man ordered food, but when he got it, he was reportedly "upset" because "he believed that it was not cooked completely," the affidavit said. That's when he confronted an employee about the "uncooked food" and allegedly threw the piece of chicken at them. The chicken was coated with a Nashville Hot seasoning that got in the victim's eye, deputies said.

Photo: Pinellas County Sheriffs Office

According to Wawa's menu, there's a Spicy Chicken Sandwich that matches this description.

Palomino's arrest affidavit mentions that he was under the influence, although it does not specify how.

He was booked into the Pinellas County Jail and has since been released after posting $500 bond.