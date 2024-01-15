Florida deputies take creative approach to punishing teens for egg-throwing prank instead of arrest

article

Six Florida teenagers hatched a mischievous plan to spice up their day with an egg-throwing adventure. Armed with two dozen eggs, the boys aimed at houses and cars in a Walton County neighborhood, earning them the nickname of "Humpties," according to deputies.

However, their eggy escapade didn't go unnoticed. Deputies tracked the teens down, and struck a deal with them. Instead of facing criminal charges, the teens faced the consequences of their actions.

On Sunday, the group spent the day washing cars for free, from victims' vehicles to patrol cars and fire trucks. They also washed the cars of anyone who dropped by the Santa Rosa Beach substation, deputies said.

The Walton County Sheriff's Office shared a photo of the teens washing a patrol car on Facebook, reminding the community that they're around if needed.

"While we strongly believe in solving crime, we also believe in solving problems," deputies said.

VIRAL IN FLORIDA :

Users in the comments were fans of deputies' fitting punishment. The Walton County Sheriff's Office's post went viral, amassing over 1,000 likes and over 100 shares.

"Love this! I strongly believe in making the punishment fit the crime and this does just that," one user wrote.

"I for one absolutely agree with the fact that they had to clean up the mess they made. I would imagine that their punishment will leave a lasting impression on them. Thank you to WCSO!" said another.

"Lesson learned, for those young men. We all know kids will be kids, like we did at their age, but I'm glad their lives aren't ruined by mischief and they've learned a lesson," another user said.