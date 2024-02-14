Florida man gifts ‘mortified’ ex-girlfriend stolen statues for Valentine’s Day: Sheriff Grady Judd

A Polk County man is spending Valentine’s Day in jail after Sheriff Grady Judd says he not only stole statues out of a front yard, but he gifted them to his ex-girlfriend.

According to Judd, Anthony Lewis, 33, wanted Valentine’s Day to be special for his lost love and he believes Lewis may have been trying to "make-up" with her.

Judd states that Lewis was riding his bicycle when he stole two crane statues out of a woman’s front yard.

"These statues were provided to the victim by her deceased husband, before he was deceased, of course, but they were very special to her, and he rips them off," shared Judd.

Detectives tracked the missing statues to Lewis’ ex-girlfriend’s home.

Judd says when investigators explained that the statues were stolen, the woman was mortified and cooperated with deputies.

The statues were returned to their rightful owner and Lewis, who has 39 previous burglary and theft charges, was arrested.

"If this guy’s in the area, he’ll steal it," Judd said. "Keep an eye on him."