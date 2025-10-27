Florida man found guilty of killing pregnant girlfriend in Sanford

The Brief A Seminole County jury convicted Donovan Faison of first-degree murder in the 2022 death of his pregnant girlfriend, Kaylin Fiengo. Prosecutors said Faison shot Fiengo after she refused to have an abortion. The death penalty is being sought, with sentencing set to begin Wednesday.



A Seminole County jury on Monday found a man guilty of first-degree murder in the death of his pregnant girlfriend, who prosecutors said was killed after refusing to have an abortion.

Jurors deliberated for about two hours before convicting Donovan Faison.

What we know:

Prosecutors said Faison shot and killed Fiengo because she refused to have an abortion. Faison was arrested in 2023, and prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Faison shot and killed Fiengo because she refused to have an abortion. Faison was arrested in 2023, and prosecutors are now seeking the death penalty. Sentencing is scheduled to begin Wednesday.

The backstory:

On November 11, 2022, a Sanford police officer discovered Fiengo’s body inside a parked car near Coastline Park, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators later learned that Fiengo, who was about three months pregnant, had been in repeated arguments with Faison over her decision to continue the pregnancy. Those disputes, according to prosecutors, culminated in her murder.

What they're saying:

The family expressed relief in the verdict.

"We've been waiting a long time for this," said Tatiana Fiengo, Kaylin's aunt. "It doesn't bring her back, but at least he's not out hurting other people."