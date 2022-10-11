Florida man facing 17 counts of possessing child pornography, sheriff's office says

article

A Deltona man is facing 17 counts of possessing child pornography following an eight-month investigation.

Shawn Asbury, 27, was arrested Friday and taken to the Volusia County Jail. According to the sheriff's office, detectives began investigating in February after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives executed a search warrant at Asbury’s home where they say they found multiple photos and videos depicting female children ranging in estimated age from 4 to 11 years old.

"The investigation showed Asbury had downloaded at least 63 files and sent them out to other Internet users. At this time, there is no evidence of any local child victims," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said.



Asbury is charged with 17 counts of possessing sexual performance of a child. He remains held at the jail on $500,000 bail.



Anyone who has information about this case or similar cases is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office’s Child Exploitation Unit at (386) 323-3574



