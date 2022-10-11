Juvenile shot in street during argument in Orlando, deputies say

article

A juvenile was shot early Tuesday morning in Orange County.

According to the sheriff's office, some juveniles were walking in the area of 3719 W. Jefferson Street in Orlando when they were confronted by several unknown suspects.

"An argument began and shortly after multiple shots were fired. The victims fled on foot," the sheriff's office said.

One victim was struck and sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.

No information about the suspects has been released.