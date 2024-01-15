Florida man caught stashing NFL cards, deviled eggs into stolen backpack at Walmart, deputies say

A Florida man was arrested after he allegedly stashed NFL cards, deviled eggs and other items into a backpack he stole from Walmart and left the store without paying for them, according to deputies.

Kevin Miller, 41, was charged with larceny-petit theft and possession of drug equipment after the incident that unfolded at the Walmart at 2163 W C 48 in Bushnell on the afternoon of Jan. 7, according to an arrest affidavit from the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

A loss prevention officer told deputies he saw a man, later identified as Miller, allegedly putting items from his shopping cart into a black backpack he removed from a store shelf. Video surveillance confirmed that Miller was putting items into the backpack, deputies said.

Photo: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

According to the affidavit, the following items were found inside the backpack: five boxes of NFL cards, chicken salad, banana pudding, strawberry cheesecake, deviled eggs, pepperoni and pepper jack cheese. Everything came out to $397.27.

Miller allegedly exited through the garden center without paying or attempting to pay for any of the items. He was confronted by law enforcement in the parking lot.

When Miller was arrested, deputies found a "crumpled up piece of aluminum foil with burnt residue" in his pants pocket, the affidavit said. There was also a green straw that had a white powdery residue on it. Both items later tested presumptive positive for meth, deputies said.

Miller was transported to the Sumter County Detention Center. He's since been released after posting $4,000 bond, arrest records show.