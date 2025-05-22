Attempted kidnapping reported in Orange County; Crimeline offers $1,000 reward

The Brief A woman walking her dog in Orange County was threatened at gunpoint by a man who tried to force her into a stolen SUV. The suspect fled, and authorities are now offering a $1,000 Crimeline reward for information leading to his arrest.



Authorities are searching for a suspect in an attempted kidnapping that occurred the morning of May 11 in Orange County, and Crimeline is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

What we know:

According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a woman was walking her dog shortly after 10 a.m. near Adanson Street and Lee Road when she noticed a gray Toyota 4Runner driving past her multiple times. The SUV then turned suddenly, blocking her path. Deputies said the driver pointed a handgun at the woman and ordered her to get in the vehicle.

The woman ran from the scene, and the suspect drove away. The Toyota 4Runner was later found and determined to have been stolen earlier that morning.

Investigators said the suspect was caught on surveillance video in the area where the SUV was taken.

Suspect in surveillance video shared by Crimeline

What we don't know:

However, he has not yet been identified or located. He is described as having black hair, an average build, and may have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

