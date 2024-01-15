Florida man upset with speeding neighbors takes matters into his own hands, end up behind bars: Grady Judd

A Florida man who tried to take "matters into his own hands" wound up in jail after he allegedly fired off three shots from a rifle he threatened to use against someone speeding in his neighborhood, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

"A story about a man who (illegally) took matters into his own hands when he got upset with his neighbors. Don't do that. You'll go to jail," Sheriff Grady Judd said on his social media series, "Morning Briefings with Sheriff Judd."

Eric Proctor, 35, was arrested and charged with discharging a firearm in public, tampering with evidence, two counts of throwing a deadly missile and three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded in Polk County.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

"I want to tell you a story that you're just not gonna believe," Sheriff Judd said. "Now, we all have complaints about people speeding down the roads, speeding through our neighborhoods. Eric Proctor took his conduct to the extreme."

Proctor told deputies that someone sped past his house and he threw a beer can at them. He then allegedly confronted the man about speeding in the neighborhood, to which he said, "I'm gonna go get my 15," Sheriff Judd said. The "15" Proctor was referring to is an AR-15 rifle, Sheriff Judd clarified.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Neighborhood surveillance video showed Proctor going into his house and coming out with a rifle, Sheriff Judd said. Then, he allegedly fired off three shots – once in the air and twice in the ground.

Photo: Polk County Sheriff's Office

When deputies caught up with Proctor, he denied it, Sheriff Judd said.

"Hey, if you're that stirred up, just call us," Sheriff Judd said. "We'll deal with it, and you won't end up in jail charged with a felony."

Proctor has since been released from the Polk County Jail after posting $26,000 bond, arrest records show.