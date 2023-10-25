Florida man busted after drugs camouflaged to resemble popular candies found inside home: Deputies

article

A Florida man was arrested after deputies found various drugs inside a home that were packaged in a way to represent popular candy.

On Tuesday, deputies said they responded to a home near 5109 Higate Road in Spring Hill which was under investigation for possible drug sale activity since March.

Deputies said when 23-year-old Tanah Charlson opened the door they were hit by an "overwhelming smell of marijuana."

Charlson told deputies there was marijuana inside the residence but that "it is not a grow house."

When Charlson gathered his items to leave the property, he picked up his car keys and what deputies said appeared to be a rolled marijuana joint.

After detaining Charlson, deputies found narcotics and paraphernalia inside the home packaged in a way to represent candy items available at retail stores, deputies said.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Credit: Hernando County Sheriff's Office

The drugs found included 24 pounds of marijuana, 10 ounces of cocaine, 84 Xanax pills, 90 pounds of hashish, and two guns.

Charlson was charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of ammo by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and personal possession of a structure used to traffic controlled substances.