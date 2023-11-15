Florida man blames 'voices' for robbing Dollar General twice in 2 days, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man said he was "hearing voices" that directed him to rob a Dollar General store twice in two days, ultimately leading to his arrest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Matthew Pringle was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery, resisting an officer without violence, and hindering, delaying or preventing the communication to a law enforcement officer of a crime in-progress, arrest records show.

On Sunday, deputies were called to the Dollar General on West Highway 26 in Ocala in reference to a commercial robbery. An employee said a man, later identified as Pringle, took cash from the register and fled on foot, according to the affidavit.

While deputies were on their way to the store, they saw a man matching Pringle's description walking along Highway 326. Deputies tried to stop him, but Pringle ultimately escaped and was not apprehended, the report said.

During an investigation at the Dollar General, the employee said he immediately recognized Pringle as the same person who robbed him two years ago, the affidavit said.

"We're not going to do this again," the employee said.

"Yes we are," Pringle said.

Pringle allegedly grabbed the employee's arm and grabbed cash from a self check-out register before fleeing on foot, the affidavit said. The total loss was determined to be $327.

The next day, Pringle returned to the Dollar General location and was recognized by an employee from the alleged robbery from the day before, the affidavit said. When the employee tried to call 911, Pringle allegedly jumped him, took the phone from his hand and took him to the ground.

Pringle opened the cash register and took an unknown amount of cash from the register, the affidavit said. He fled on foot, but was later found about a quarter-mile away by deputies. He was detained.

Pringle was arrested and transported to the Major Crimes Unit for an interview. He admitted to robbing Dollar General on both days, the affidavit said.

Pringle said he was "hearing voices that were directing him to conduct the robberies," the report said. He didn't elaborate further, however, and said he didn't wish to speak with detectives anymore.

He remains at the Marion County Jail on $54,000 bond, arrest records show.