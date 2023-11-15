Florida man's attempt to carry loaded gun onto plane at West Virginia airport thwarted by TSA

A Florida man is facing a stiff federal fine after trying to bring his loaded gun onto a flight at an airport in West Virginia this week, according to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).

The incident happened Monday at Raleigh County Memorial Airport, according to a press release.

The weapon, a .380 caliber handgun, was clocked in an X-ray machine at security. The gun was loaded with six bullets inside, TSA said.

TSA alerted a Raleigh County sheriff's deputy, who allowed the man to return the gun to his car.

Now, the man is facing a "stiff Federal financial penalty for bringing his weapon to the airport," TSA said in a press release. These penalties can reach as high as $15,000, depending on the circumstances.

Photo: TSA

TSA said it can issue civil penalties to travelers who carry guns and gun parts with them at a security checkpoint. That applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits.

"Even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane," TSA said.

John C. Allen, TSA's Federal Security Director for West Virginia, said in a press release that guns are not permitted in the cabin of a plane – and they haven't for decades.

"So obviously there is no need to bring a gun to the checkpoint," Allen said. "Instead, what happens when an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, is that the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until law enforcement officers resolve the incident. This delays other passengers.

"Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are, and they also know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight."

Can you bring a gun on a flight?

The short answer is yes, but there are strict rules to be followed if you plan on bringing your gun on a flight.

According to TSA, guns need to be packed properly in checked luggage and declared at the check-in counter. The luggage containing the gun will be transported in the belly of the plane where nobody has access to them during the flight.

Click here for more information about TSA's guidelines for bringing guns on planes.