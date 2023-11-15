Scantily clad Florida man threatens to kill neighbors during episode in the middle of the street: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he was caught in the middle of the street in his underwear threatening to kill his neighbors, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Moyer was arrested and charged with simple assault on a law enforcement officer, resisting law enforcement without violence and disorderly conduct after the incident that unfolded in the 4500 block of SW 178th Terrace in Dunnellon on Friday evening, according to an affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the neighborhood after neighbors reported a man in his underwear was in the middle of the street, yelling at residents and threatening to kill them. The man, identified as Moyer, allegedly threatened to fight them in the street and showed his genitalia and bare butt several times. Another neighbor reported Moyer had thrown his shoe at their car, the affidavit said.

The affidavit said Moyer does not live with nor is he a relative to the people he was threatening to fight. It should also be noted that Moyer was found in the roadway just a few hundred feet from his house.

Moyer was seen in the middle of the street in his underwear by the deputy who responded to the neighborhood. He tried to order him to stop, but Moyer allegedly ignored the deputy's commands.

The deputy reportedly saw a silver object in Moyer's hand, consistent with reports from neighbors who said Moyer threatened them with a pocket knife, according to the affidavit.

Moyer appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance and "was not making sense as he spoke," the affidavit said. The deputy continued to try to subdue the man, but to no avail. Moyer was ultimately tased and placed into hand restraints, the affidavit said.

During his scuffle with the deputy, Moyer allegedly threatened to "give him a fat lip" if he continued to follow him.

"I believed that due to his emotional state and noncompliance that he would carry out this threat to strike me in the face," the deputy said, according to the affidavit.

Moyer was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remains on $15,000 bond, arrest records show.