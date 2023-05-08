Florida man bitten by shark while spearfishing near Florida Keys
MIAMI, Fla. - A man spearfishing in South Florida over the weekend was bitten by a shark and taken to the hospital, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.
The 22-year-old was spearfishing with a friend near Davis Reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys on Saturday morning when a shark bit him in the ankle or foot, a news release said.
The U.S. Coast Guard responded and brought the man to shore, where he was flown from Founders Park to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard's District 7 in Miami told FOX 35 that the man appeared to be in good health.
That man, identified as Ethan Wilder, spoke to WSVN in Miami about the ordeal.
"Me and my buddy were out spearfishing, and I just speared a fish, and I swam back up to the surface with them, and I had it in my left hand, and I was about to swim back to the boat, and then a shark came from behind me and got my leg," he told WSVN.
He told the TV station that he remained calm and was able to make it back to the boat, where the Coast Guard was then contacted. He reportedly underwent surgery and had already been released from the hospital.
According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shark bites are considered to be "extremely unlikely," however, they do happen. The FWC recommends the following tips to reduce the chance of being bitten:
- Always stay in groups since sharks are more likely to bite a solitary individual.
- Do not wander too far from shore-this isolates an individual and places him or her far away from assistance.
- Avoid being in the water during darkness or twilight hours when sharks are most active.
- Do not enter the water if bleeding from an open wound or if menstruating-a shark's ability to smell blood is acute.
- Wearing shiny jewelry is discouraged. When light reflects off shiny jewelry, it resembles the sheen of fish scales.
- Avoid waters with known discharges or sewage and waters used for any type of fishing-especially if there are signs of baitfishes or feeding activity. Diving seabirds, which frequently feed on baitfishes, are good indicators of such activity.
- While there are myths and anecdotes about dolphins saving humans from shark bites, the presence of dolphins does not indicate the absence of sharks-both often eat the same foods.
- Use extra caution when waters are murky.
- Remember that sharks see contrast particularly well. Uneven tans and bright colored clothing may draw a shark's attention.
- Refrain from excess splashing, as this may draw a shark's attention.
- Do not allow pets in the water: their erratic movements may draw a shark’s attention.
- Be careful when occupying the area between sandbars or near steep drop-offs-these are favorite hangouts for sharks.
- Swim only in areas tended by lifeguards.
- Do not enter the water if sharks are known to be present, and get out of the water if sharks are sighted.
- Never harass a shark!