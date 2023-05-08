Florida man bitten by shark while spearfishing near Florida Keys

A man spearfishing in South Florida over the weekend was bitten by a shark and taken to the hospital, according to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office.

The 22-year-old was spearfishing with a friend near Davis Reef off Islamorada in the Florida Keys on Saturday morning when a shark bit him in the ankle or foot, a news release said.

The U.S. Coast Guard responded and brought the man to shore, where he was flown from Founders Park to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami.

A spokesperson for the U.S. Coast Guard's District 7 in Miami told FOX 35 that the man appeared to be in good health.

That man, identified as Ethan Wilder, spoke to WSVN in Miami about the ordeal.

"Me and my buddy were out spearfishing, and I just speared a fish, and I swam back up to the surface with them, and I had it in my left hand, and I was about to swim back to the boat, and then a shark came from behind me and got my leg," he told WSVN.

He told the TV station that he remained calm and was able to make it back to the boat, where the Coast Guard was then contacted. He reportedly underwent surgery and had already been released from the hospital.

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shark bites are considered to be "extremely unlikely," however, they do happen. The FWC recommends the following tips to reduce the chance of being bitten: