Florida man arrested for allegedly driving over 100 mph because he was 'late for work': deputies

A Florida man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly driving "well over" 100 mph because he was "late for work," deputies said.

James Lloyd was arrested and booked on a reckless driving charge after he was clocked speeding down US-27 in the Dundee/Winter Haven area, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

The 22-year-old man was driving in a 2015 Ford Mustang, allegedly weaving in through traffic, when an unmarked deputy clocked him going "well over" the 50 mph speed limit. When he was pulled over, Lloyd reportedly said he was late for work and apologized to the deputy for speeding.

Photo: Polk County Sheriffs Office

"He said he was late for work and apologized for speeding, which is nice and far better than having to apologize to a family after killing a loved one because you were driving recklessly," deputies wrote on Facebook.

Lloyd's Mustang was towed after he was taken into custody.