Florida man arrested after peeking in woman's window now facing stalking charges, deputies say

A Central Florida man who was recently arrested after deputies said he was peeking in a woman's window in DeBary is now facing two new charges of stalking.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said Steven P. Johnson, 29, was arrested Monday night on the charges on top of his existing charges for loitering/prowling and resisting an officer without violence.

Deputies did not elaborate on the stalking charges but said he was served with an injunction for protection that a judge granted the victim.

Johnson was arrested after security video appeared to show someone on several occasions peeking into a window of a home and then running away.

The sheriff's office also posted body camera video of deputies chasing Johnson after a sergeant spotted him walking out from between two homes in the Rivington subdivision in DeBary.

When asked where he was coming from, deputies said Johnson took off running.

"After a short foot chase, and with the help of an aerial view from a drone, deputies found Johnson hiding in the water deep into a swampy area," the sheriff's office said.

He was then ordered by deputies to come out of the swamp, where he was arrested.

Deputies said Johnson, who lives in the same neighborhood, about a 5-minute walk from the victim’s home, admitted to peeping into windows and stated he had uncontrollable urges to do so.