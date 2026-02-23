Orlando weather: Another cold snap moves into Central Florida

We're waking up to temperatures in the 30s and 40s this morning across Central Florida. Once we factor in the wind gusts of 20-30 mph, wind chills are in the mid 30s for many.

These wind chills are why we have a Cold Weather Advisory in place through 9am for all of our counties in Central Florida.

Even with the help of sunny skies, temperatures today will still be around twenty degrees below normal. Plan for highs to only warm into the mid 50s this afternoon.

A Fire Weather Warning is in place as well as we have a high fire risk across Central Florida. With low relative humidity, gusty winds, and a worsening drought, any outdoor burning is strongly discouraged.

Another cold snap

With clear skies overhead, temperatures will turn even colder tonight. Many areas northwest of I-4 will see lows fall to around 28-31°.

The rest of Central Florida will see temperatures dip to at or near the freezing mark as well in the low and middle 30s.

This has prompted a Freeze Warning for nearly all counties in Central Florida except for coastal Brevard County.

The coldest of the temperatures will take place near sunrise Tuesday morning.

FOX 35 STORM TEAM ALERT - TOMORROW AM: Near and below freezing temperatures will make for a cold start to our Tuesday morning. A Freeze Warning is in place for all counties except coastal Brevard from 2am-9am. Temperatures will be slow to warm, with highs only reaching the upper 50s and low 60s under sunny skies.

Mid-week warm-up

Wednesday morning will feature another cold start to the day as lows fall back into the low and mid 30s. We'll see afternoon highs rebound in a big way, however.

Plan for Wednesday's highs to soar into the low 70s and even warmer by Thursday as temperatures make it into the low 80s.

Friday will feature some of the warmest temperatures of the week, as highs make a run for the mid 80s. This will be ahead of some much-needed rain Friday night and into the weekend.