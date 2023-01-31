Deputies investigating 3 deadly shootings within hours of each other in Orange County

Deputies are searching for suspects in three separate deadly shootings that happened in Orange County within hours of each other.

The first happened in Orlando around 5:30 p.m. on Monday. Deputies responded to the 3000 block of Knightsbridge Road and when they arrived, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they have no suspect information to release at this time.

About four hours later, deputies responded to the intersection of 10th Street and Central Avenue in Apopka for a shooting. That's where they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was pronounced dead on scene. No suspect information has been released.

A third shooting was reported around 11 p.m. Monday night that left one man dead and another injured, Orange County deputies said.

This happened in the 300 block of Fairlane Ave. in Pine Castle. When deputies arrived, they found a man in his 30s who had been shot. He was taken the hospital and was pronounced dead.

Deputies also found a second man in his 20s who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown at this time.

"It’s very early in this active investigation and we have no suspect information to release at this time," the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.