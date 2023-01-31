Woman found dead in Florida neighborhood near SUV with her sleeping toddler inside, police say

article

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near an SUV with her sleeping toddler inside Monday night, according to the Tampa Police Department.

Officers responded to the Easton Park subdivision in New Tampa on Pictorial Park Drive around 10 p.m. after they received a call about a woman found lying in the street.

When officers arrived, they found a boy sleeping in a car seat of a Ford EcoSport SUV and his mother – a woman in her 20s – dead next to the vehicle.

Police said the woman had upper body trauma. The child, however, was not hurt.

Investigators said the woman does not appear to live in the neighborhood.

Additional details about a potential suspect were not immediately released.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 813-231-6130 or share a tip through TIP411 accessible through the TampaPD app.