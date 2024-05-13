Florida man allegedly waves gun at bartenders who told him bar was closing: 'Who needs to leave?'

article

A Lake County man landed himself in jail after he allegedly threatened two bartenders with a gun because it was time for the bar to close.

Carlton Lacey, 39, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to Big Dog Saloon in Mount Dora at around 2:15 a.m. Sunday in reference to an assault. They spoke with two bartenders who said Lacey allegedly pulled a gun on them after they had told him it was time for the bar to close, the affidavit said.

One of the bartenders said she was telling patrons that it was time to leave, and Lacey allegedly grabbed the gun from his waistband and said, "Who needs to leave?" He then waved the gun in the air in her direction, the affidavit said.

Then, the other bartender asked Lacey to leave and he responded by grabbing his gun from his waistband a second time and pointing it at her chest, the affidavit added.

"Keep playing with me, b****," Lacey told the bartender, according to the affidavit.

Multiple witnesses confirmed to police that they saw Lacey with a gun, waiving it around inside and outside the bar.

Deputies located Lacey in the parking lot, but he's accused of running away. The bartenders were able to give deputies the license plate to the car that Lacey arrived in, and deputies conducted a traffic stop nearby. Three men were inside the car, one of whom matched Lacey's description. He was tased and taken into custody.

Lacey denied having a gun or threatening the bartenders, the affidavit said.

Deputies were not able to locate a gun inside the vehicle or in the area where Lacey ran, the affidavit added.

Lacey remains in custody in Lake County with $21,000 bond.