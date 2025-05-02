Wildfires break out across Volusia County as drought continues; several agencies responding
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Multiple agencies are currently responding to several wildfires that have broken out across Volusia County.
Authorities are currently reporting three small fires in the area.
Officials said there are no homes in danger, and the fires are nearing containment.
Where are the wildfires located?
What we know:
The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association shared an alert on its social media pages about the fires around 4:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.
Authorities said the three small fires are burning along U.S. 92 between DeLand and Daytona Beach.
The fires are located at:
- Tomoka Farms Road and Halifax, west of Daytona Beach
- Interstate 95 and U.S. 92, west of Daytona Beach
- U.S. 92 and West Parkway, near DeLand
What we don't know:
It is currently unclear how large the three fires are and when exactly they broke out.
What you can do:
Fire officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution, as there will be smoke in the area.
What agencies are responding to the fires?
Authorities said crews are working in the areas of International Speedway Boulevard in Deland, Shunz Road and International Speedway Boulevard east of I-95.
Officials said the responding organizations include:
- Volusia County Fire Rescue
- Daytona Beach Fire Department
- Port Orange Professional Firefighters Association
- DeLand Fire Department
- Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District
Burn bans in place as drought continues
Dig deeper:
There is currently a burn ban in the county due to the ongoing drought. The burn ban has been in place since April 16 and is set to remain until further notice.
Officials are urging residents to use caution and follow wildfire safety practices, including:
- Properly disposing of cigarettes
- Avoiding parking on dry grass
- Maintaining a defensible space around homes
- Keep roofs and gutters clear
- Have fire extinguishers accessible
- Maintain functional smoke detectors
What's next:
FOX 35 News is on the way to the scene to gather more information on the fires.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association in a Facebook post and from the Volusia County Fire Rescue PIO in an email on May 2, 2025.