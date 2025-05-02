Wildfires break out across Volusia County as drought continues; several agencies responding

The Brief Multiple crews are currently responding to three wildfires that have broken out in Volusia County. Officials said there are no homes in danger, and the fires are nearing containment. There is currently a burn ban in the county due to the ongoing drought.



Multiple agencies are currently responding to several wildfires that have broken out across Volusia County.

Authorities are currently reporting three small fires in the area.

Officials said there are no homes in danger, and the fires are nearing containment.

Where are the wildfires located?

What we know:

The Volusia County Professional Firefighters Association shared an alert on its social media pages about the fires around 4:15 p.m. on Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the three small fires are burning along U.S. 92 between DeLand and Daytona Beach.

The fires are located at:

Tomoka Farms Road and Halifax, west of Daytona Beach

Interstate 95 and U.S. 92, west of Daytona Beach

U.S. 92 and West Parkway, near DeLand

What we don't know:

It is currently unclear how large the three fires are and when exactly they broke out.

What you can do:

Fire officials are asking drivers to proceed with caution, as there will be smoke in the area.

What agencies are responding to the fires?

Authorities said crews are working in the areas of International Speedway Boulevard in Deland, Shunz Road and International Speedway Boulevard east of I-95.

Officials said the responding organizations include:

Volusia County Fire Rescue

Daytona Beach Fire Department

Port Orange Professional Firefighters Association

DeLand Fire Department

Florida Forest Service - Bunnell District

Burn bans in place as drought continues

Dig deeper:

There is currently a burn ban in the county due to the ongoing drought. The burn ban has been in place since April 16 and is set to remain until further notice.

Officials are urging residents to use caution and follow wildfire safety practices, including:

Properly disposing of cigarettes

Avoiding parking on dry grass

Maintaining a defensible space around homes

Keep roofs and gutters clear

Have fire extinguishers accessible

Maintain functional smoke detectors

What's next:

FOX 35 News is on the way to the scene to gather more information on the fires.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.

