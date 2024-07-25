Florida man 'did not know' why he stole from Walmart, deputies say: 'That was stupid of me'

article

A Florida man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly stole several items from Walmart and hid them inside a trash can. He told deputies, though, that he didn't know why he did it, according to an arrest affidavit from the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Eric Slaughter, 38, was arrested on Tuesday and charged with felony larceny-retail theft after the incident that unfolded at Walmart on Bahia Avenue in Ocala.

Deputies responded to the store and met with a loss prevention officer who said Slaughter bought a plastic trash can but also had another trash can that had other items inside that he didn't pay for, according to the arrest affidavit. Slaughter didn't pay for the second trash can either, deputies said.

Inside the second trash can was a solar light valued at nearly $30, and a pair of $25 shoes that had a switched tag for a 74-cent fishing dobber, the affidavit said. In total, deputies said over $80 worth of items were taken from Walmart without being paid for.

Slaughter spoke with deputies in a post-Miranda interview and "spontaneously apologized" several times for the alleged thefts.

"That was stupid of me," Slaughter told deputies when they asked about switching the shoes' barcode for a fishing bobber, according to the affidavit.

Additionally, when deputies asked Slaughter why he took the items without paying, he said 'he did not know," adding that he did have enough money to purchase them, the affidavit added.

Deputies said that Slaughter also admitted to switching the tags on the shoes and intentionally taking one of the trash cans, but said he didn't realize the solar light was inside the trash can.

Surveillance video from Walmart confirmed Slaughter's role in the alleged theft. He was transported to the Marion County Jail.

According to the Marion County Sheriff's Office, Slaughter has several previous guilty convictions for grand theft and petit theft dating back to 2006.