Florida man accused of shooting 2 people during argument on Christmas, police say

A Lake Mary man has been arrested after police say he shot another man in the neck and a woman in the torso, leaving her in critical condition.

Winter Springs police have charged Nicholas A. Tucker with 2 counts of Attempted Homicide and 1 count of Burglary and Battery.

According to detectives, they received a call around 2:30 a.m. on Christmas about a disturbance at North Fairfax Ave. in Winter Springs. When officers arrived they found two men fighting.

"During the investigation, it was determined that a male victim was shot in the neck, and a female victim was shot in the torso. Medical care was provided, and both shooting victims were transported to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford," police said.

The male shot in the neck has since been treated and released. The female remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Police say it appears that Tucker drove to the location to start a fight.

"The investigation is ongoing. However we determined that this was a domestic-related incident between known subjects. We are not looking for any other suspects in the case."

