Christmas Eve shooting injures 3, including child, in Orange County, deputies say

Three people, including a six-year-old, were injured after a shooting in Orange County on Christmas Eve, deputies said.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to FOX 35 that there was a shooting shortly before 9:30 p.m. at a Taft residence on 5th Ave.

MORE NEWS: Christmas gifts, guitars, more allegedly stolen from Central Florida family

They said that an unknown suspect fired several rounds at the victims, a 35-year-old man, 24-year-old woman, and a 6-year-old, from a moving vehicle.

The victims reportedly sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds and were taken to the hospital in stable conditions.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

The suspect is said to have fled the scene in a vehicle and is still at large.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.