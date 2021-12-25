Expand / Collapse search

FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Eve crash in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car. 

That's according to Florida Highway Patrol. 

Troopers say a 64-year-old driver made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcyclist on Narcoossee Road on Christmas Eve around 5:30 p.m.

FHP says the victim later died at UCF Lake Nona Hospital. 

The crash remains under investigation.

