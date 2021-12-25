FHP: Motorcyclist killed in Christmas Eve crash in Orlando

article

A 22-year-old motorcyclist has died after being struck by a car.

That's according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say a 64-year-old driver made a left turn into the direct path of the motorcyclist on Narcoossee Road on Christmas Eve around 5:30 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Christmas Eve shooting injures 3, including child, in Orange County, deputies say

FHP says the victim later died at UCF Lake Nona Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest Central Florida stories.