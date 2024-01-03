Florida man abuses girl at Walmart over 'sexual frustration,' attacks hospital employee, deputies say

article

A man was taken to jail after he reportedly abused a child at a Walmart store and later assaulted a hospital employee, according to the Flagler Sheriff's Office.

Robert Goldstein, 64, of Palm Coast, was arrested Monday on felony charges of child abuse and battery on a health service provider, jail records show.

On Dec. 28, Flagler County deputies were called out to a Walmart in Palm Coast after a man, later identified as Goldstein, approached an 11-year-old girl while she was shopping with her mother and began to stroke the of her head and ran his hands down her shoulders, officials said in a news release.

The girl reportedly stared at him in shock and that's when he bolted out of the store.

Walmart surveillance of Robert Goldstein leaving the store (Photo via Flagler Sheriff's Office)

On New Year's Day, Goldstein was arrested at the Advent Health in Palm Coast after he reportedly entered a restricted area of the hospital and when approached by a medical professional to assist him back to the emergency department for medical assistance, he grabbed her and pinned her against the wall, deputies said.

He became physical with other hospital staff members until deputies arrived and took him into custody.

At the detention facility, Goldstein allegedly confessed to abusing the child at Walmart and said he did because of "sexual frustration."

"This disgusting pervert is off the streets and taking up residence at the Green Roof Inn," Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a statement. "This is a textbook example on how sex offenders escalate and become much more serious offenders. I commend the child’s parent for reporting the initial incident at Walmart and I commend our team for recognizing him so we could get him off the streets before he could attack a young child or another female. This is likely not his first offense so we’re asking anyone in the community to contact us with information on any prior interactions with him. You can call 386-313-4911 or email tips@flaglersheriff.com."

Deputies said Goldstein had no prior criminal history in Flagler County and was not on a sex offender registry.