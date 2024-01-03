Man accused of fighting woman, shooting at her in Eatonville flees to Altamonte Springs, prompting standoff

A man accused of fighting a woman and then firing a shot at her before taking off has prompted a standoff in the Altamonte Springs area Wednesday morning, according to police.

The situation is unfolding in the area of Magnolia Street and Oak Avenue.

According to police, the incident began around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday in Eatonville after a man and a woman got into an argument. Officers said the man – whose identity has not been released – physically assaulted her and fired a shot at her but missed.

He then sped off in a white Dodge Charger and was later spotted in the car by Seminole County deputies in the Altamonte Springs area, officials said.

Police said they saw someone believed to be the man run into a residence. They believe he is still inside the home.

