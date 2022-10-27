Florida man, 82, hit, killed while riding bicycle in Kissimmee, troopers say

article

An 82-year-old Kissimmee man was hit and killed while riding on a bicycle Thursday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened shortly after 7 a.m. on Buena Ventura Boulevard and Watts Lane in Kissimmee.

The man reportedly collided with an SUV and died of his injuries.

The 30-year-old driver of the vehicle was not taken to a hospital and remained at the scene following the crash. The SUV had a 1-year-old passenger who was not hurt in the crash.

Investigators had a lane of Buena Ventura Boulevard blocked for hours, but it has since reopened.