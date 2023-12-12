Florida man, 70, arrested for harassing neighbors through Ring camera after nearly decades-old fight: deputies

article

A Florida man has been arrested after he allegedly harassed an older couple in his neighborhood through their Ring camera, deputies said. The harassment has reportedly been ongoing for more than 18 years following a fight that happened in 2005, according to an arrest affidavit.

Scott Levin, 70, of Deerfield Beach, was arrested and booked into the Broward County jail on charges of abusing the elderly or the disabled without great harm, deputies said.

On the afternoon of Dec. 1, deputies were called to the couple's home in Broward County to investigate an ongoing stalking, harassment and psychological abuse situation by their neighbor.

The couple – who are both over the age of 70 – said every time Lewis walked past their home he would allegedly hit their door and yell into their Ring doorbell camera. On multiple occasions, Levin would yell obscenities into the camera, the report stated.

Between Nov. 15, 2023 (the last incident recorded) and Dec. 1, 2023, Levin's harassment continued and escalated, placing the couple in fear of their safety and causing them massive amounts of psychological stress, deputies said in the report.

Deputies found that Levin would go out of his way to "engage in actions intended to inflict psychological pain and discomfort on his elderly neighbors," according to the affidavit.

Levin was later arrested on the charges during a traffic stop where he also received a citation for an obstructed tag, deputies said.