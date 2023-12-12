Boyfriend of Florida teen found shot dead named person of interest: deputies

The boyfriend of a Central Florida teenage girl found shot and killed has been named a person of interest, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are looking for 21-year-old Saul Garcia Macias, who they have been unable to contact since the death of his girlfriend, 17-year-old Sofia Lugo.

Lugo was reportedly found dead after being shot at a home in the 1000 block of NW 111th Court in Dunnellon.

Anyone with information that can help deputies find Garcia Macias is urged to call Detective Ryan Stith at (352) 368-3542 or the Marion County Sheriff’s non-emergency number of (352) 732-9111.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers of Marion County at (352) 368-STOP(7867) and reference 23-67 in your tip.