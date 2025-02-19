Florida Immigration Enforcement Board and Council: Who's on it?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state's efforts to support President Donald Trump's administration's enforcement of immigration in the United States was moving "full speed ahead." He introduced Larry Leefe as the executive director of the state's new immigration enforcement board. He also announced new agreements deputizing FDLE, FWC, and Florida Department of Agriculture agents to interrogate undocumented people suspected of being in the country illegally – a new state law signed last week.

Who is Larry Keefe?

Local perspective:

Larry Keefe was named the public safety "czar" within Governor DeSantis' Administration. He reportedly assisted with some of the controversial migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard.

In 2019, he becomes the 41st U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. He was nominated by President Donald Trump during his first term in the White House, according to his online bio.

He graduated from the University of Florida and practiced law in Tampa before returning to northern Florida.

He's married to Lynn, a doctor. They have four sons, the bio said.

What is the Florida Immigration Board?

The State Board of Immigration Enforcement was created last week after the Legislature passed a number of immigration bills. The Legislature slated some $250 million for the Board to distribute to local agencies and organizations to assist with these efforts, Gov. DeSantis said.

Who is on the board?

Gov. Ron DeSantis

Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis

Attorney General James Uthmeier

Agriculture Commissioner Wilton Simpson.

Who is on the Florida Immigration Enforcement Council?

There is also the State Immigration Enforcement Council, which will act as an advisory council to the board, according to a news release. Several people have been appointed to the council:

Fort Walton Beach Police Chief Robert Bage

Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri

Jacksonville County Sheriff T.K. Waters

Charlotte County Sheriff Bill Prummell

St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke

More Florida state agents being deputized to help with immigration crackdown

Gov. DeSantis announced that more law enforcement agencies in Florida – Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Florida Department of Agriculture, and Florida Department of Law Enforcement – have reached Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreements with the Department of Homeland Security and ICE to assist with immigration enforcement.

FHP troopers recently came to a similar agreement, allowing troopers to assist with federal enforcement efforts. It's part of the 287g agreement.

How is Florida tackling immigration with new laws?

Under two bill proposals – identical in the Florida Senate and House – $298 million would be allocated to hire more than 50 law enforcement officers focused on enforcing immigration laws, as well as money for equipment, training, and bonuses for those who assist federal partners, the Associated Press reported.

Here is what else was included in the bills:

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles cannot issue driver's licenses or ID cards to undocumented persons

Creates the State Board of Immigration Enforcement under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Creates the State Immigration Enforcement Council under the state Board of Immigration Enforcement

Revokes in-state tuition for DACA students, also referred to as "Dreamers." These are often undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children.

Gives the Governor power to suspend "any executive or administrative state, county, or municipal officer who violates his or her duties" to conduct immigration enforcement.

Lists out penalties for various crimes committed by undocumented persons, from voting in an election to "automatic death" for murder, according to bill text and DeSantis' post on X.