DeSantis: Florida now has 'toughest' immigration enforcement laws in the United States

The Brief Gov. Ron DeSantis said Florida now has the "toughest" immigration enforcement laws in America. The Florida State Legislature passed two bills focused on immigration enforcement in Florida, part of a special session and after weeks of disagreement with Gov. DeSantis. Among the laws: Allocates nearly $300M to hire, train, and enforce immigration; pulls in-state tuition from "Dreamers," created the State Board of Immigration Enfrocement, and bars the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles from issuing driver's licenses or ID cards to undocumented people.



Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a number of bills into law on Thursday that seek to address immigration enforcement in the state – and in step with President Donald Trump's efforts to tackle immigration enforcement across the nation. Florida now has the "toughest" state laws on immigration enforcement in the United States of America, Gov. DeSantis said.

The bills – part of a large immigration package and after a brief squabble between DeSantis and state Republicans weeks ago – eliminate in-state tuition for undocumented immigrants, makes it a state crime to enter Florida undocumented, and mandates "automatic death penalty" for immigrants convicted of murder, among others provisions, Gov. DeSantis said following the vote and signing.

Opponents said some of these measures would likely be challenged in court.

How is Florida tackling immigration with new laws?

Under two bill proposals – identical in the Florida Senate and House – $298 million would be allocated to hire more than 50 law enforcement officers focused on enforcing immigration laws, as well as money for equipment, training, and bonuses for those who assist federal partners, the Associated Press reported.

Here is what else was included in the bills:

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles cannot issue driver's licenses or ID cards to undocumented persons

Creates the State Board of Immigration Enforcement under the Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Creates the State Immigration Enforcement Council under the state Board of Immigration Enforcement

Revokes in-state tuition for DACA students, also referred to as "Dreamers." These are often undocumented people who were brought to the United States as children.

Gives the Governor power to suspend "any executive or administrative state, county, or municipal officer who violates his or her duties" to conduct immigration enforcement.

Lists out penalties for various crimes committed by undocumented persons, from voting in an election to "automatic death" for murder, according to bill text and DeSantis' post on X.

What they're saying:

"Florida leads the way yet again, as we have done on issue after issue over these many years. We are here again doing it again on doing everything we can to end the illegal immigration crisis in this country once and for all. We here all in florida have a responsibility to be strong partners with the Trump administration as it seeks to restore the rule of law, remove illegal aliens from our communities, and protect public safety. Today, the Florida Legislature has passed the strongest legislation to combat illegal immigration of any state in the entire country" - Gov. Ron DeSantis, Feb. 13, 2025

State Rep. Anna Eskamani told FOX 35's Garrett Wymer on FOX 35 News+ that the passing of the bills was unfortunate, but not unexpected.

"Immigration is a big enough problem so that I don’t think we’re ever done discussing how we can fight the crisis" - Florida House Speaker Daniel Perez.

"The labor shortage will worsen. Prices will increase." - State Senator Carlos Smith of Orange County, in response to the nearly $300M investment.

"The more you can reduce the free stuff benefits, the more you will reduce that form of illegal immigration. I also think it’s just wrong to keep Floridians out of the University of Florida or Florida State because there is an illegal immigrant there." - State Sen. Randy Fine, who co-introduced the bills.

"It's likely to be litigated and struck down in court" - Sen. Smith on the death penalty provision.

DeSantis: Florida, President Trump partner on immigration enforcement

Last week, Gov. DeSantis announced an agreement between Florida Highway Patrol and the Department of Homeland Security to help enforce immigration efforts in the state of Florida. Under the agreement, state troopers would essentially be deputized to help enforce federal immigration laws.