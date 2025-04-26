Florida man attacks 2 elderly victims who allow him into their home when weather is bad: Officials

The Brief A Florida homeless man was recently found guilty of attacking two elderly individuals. The two victims said they let the man occasionally stay in their home if the weather was bad. Darin Kirkpatrick Starks, 55, claimed self-defense during the incident.



Darin Kirkpatrick Starks, 55, was charged with two counts of battery of a person over the age of 65.

Man found guilty of battering elderly victims

What we know:

On April 22, jurors returned a guilty verdict in the case against Starks, who was accused of attacking two victims aged 70 and 72.

Starks was remanded into custody to await his sentencing hearing.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Attorneys La Toya Jackson and Chelsey Omega.

Elderly victims attacked after opening their home

The backstory:

In April 2024, the Clermont Police Department said they were contacted by an elderly person who said they had just been attacked by a friend, identified as Starks.

The victim told authorities that Starks was homeless, and they would allow him to come into their home from time to time if there was inclement weather. The victim said when Starks came over, they noticed items going missing.

Officials said when the victim confronted Starks about the items, they began to argue, and Starks pushed the victim.

During the physical altercation, authorities said a roommate of the victim attempted to intervene when Starks also began attacking them.

Court records show the physical confrontation moved out to the backyard, where Starks continued to hit and kick both victims.

The first victim was able to run away and contact law enforcement. In doing so, Starks took off from the location, with officers eventually locating him a short time later down the road.

Attacker claims self-defense

The other side:

When questioned about the battery on both victims, authorities said Starks told them he became upset after being accused of stealing, and he felt the two victims were getting in his face.

However, he admitted to pushing, punching and kicking the victims.

