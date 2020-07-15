Florida Golden Retriever delivers one-dog ‘Hamilton’ performance

A golden retriever named Kevin went viral on July 13 for his performance of the Broadway musical “Hamilton,” which received a 14 out of 10 rating from the musical’s official Twitter account.

This video shows Kevin in various Hamilton-esque costumes against the backdrop of the song “Helpless.” The video was shared on Twitter and on Instagram, tagging director and star Lin Manuel Miranda.

The one-year-old golden lives in Tampa with his owner.

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+. The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical released in 2015 tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of our country.

