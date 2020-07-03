Fans excited over 'Hamilton' now streaming on Disney+

article

Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+.

Given what's going on in our country right now combined with the Fourth of July, experts say it's perfect timing.

His name is Alexander Hamilton and his story is being told in thousands of homes.

As of Friday, the movie version of Hamilton is now streaming on Disney+ and people are not throwing away their shot to watch it.

"People got up at like three in the morning, my friends. They’re like. 'Oh my God, Hamilton,'" said BigFatPanda.com blogger John Saccheri.

"I’m having a watch party, like a virtual watch party," said Stephanie Hodges, who lives in Orlando.

Advertisement

For those who didn't see the musical on Broadway or live, the room where it happens is now their living room.

"I’ve been a big fan, but I have never seen it in person and I have never seen a recording of the original cast," Hodges said.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical released in 2015 tells the story of Alexander Hamilton and the founding fathers of our country, released on Disney+ just in time for Independence Day.

With a colorblind cast telling the story through rap and hip hop, it also comes at a poignant time as the country continues to discuss racial injustice.

"I think it did come at a time where we needed it, yeah. Between all of the awareness and everything and we’re all at home. We don’t want to go out too much. It's perfect. It’s a perfect vehicle for Disney+," Saccheri said.

"I think the show’s really impressive, especially in the social climate right now. And who doesn’t love a good rap musical? It’s just really fun and different," Hodges said.