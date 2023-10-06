Florida drug dealer caught with enough fentanyl to kill nearly 140,000 people, deputies say

Stream FOX 35 News:

A Florida man is now behind bars after deputies found over a thousand grams of cocaine, fentanyl, heroin and meth at his business, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

Frank Powers was arrested and charged with trafficking in heroin, fentanyl, meth and cocaine, manufacturing cocaine, maintaining/renting a structure for the purpose of drug trafficking, possession of a schedule III substance, possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

The 47-year-old man remains in custody at the Volusia County Branch Jail on $2,125,500 bond.

Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

Members of the East Volusia Narcotics Task Force and Volusia Bureau of Investigation obtained a search warrant for Powers' business and arrested the man from Holly Hill on Wednesday, according to deputies. Inside the property in the 1500 block of State Avenue, detectives found:

729.5 grams of cocaine

276 grams of fentanyl

103 grams of heroin

112 grams of methamphetamine

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Photo: Volusia Sheriff's Office

According to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl is 2 milligrams. Powers was allegedly in possession of 276 grams of the drug, which is enough doses to kill 138,000 people.

MORE CRIME HEADLINES:

In addition to the drugs, detectives found a handgun, ammo and nearly $1,000 in cash.