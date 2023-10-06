Deputies searching for duo accused of stealing multiple bottles of alcohol from The Villages Walmart

Stream FOX 35 News:

Deputies are searching for a duo who allegedly stole multiple bottles of alcohol from a Walmart in The Villages, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened Aug. 26 at the Walmart Liquor Store at 270 Heald Way in The Villages.

Deputies said a woman entered the store, picked out multiple bottles of alcohol and left the store without paying. She was last seen driving a white Chevrolet truck.

At the same time, there was also a man inside the store who purchased a single beer and talked to the cashier, in an apparent attempt to distract her, deputies said. When the man left the liquor store, he was picked up in the white Chevrolet truck by the woman.

Photo: Sumter County Sheriffs Office

Surveillance photos from Walmart show the woman wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts and black baseball hat. The man is seen wearing black shorts, a black tank top and white baseball hat.

Photo: Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Criminal Investigations Division at 352-793-2621 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS. The case number to reference is 5267.